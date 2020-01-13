President Donald Trump was taken to task on Twitter after retweeting a photoshopped post showing Democratic leaders — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) — dressed in Muslim clothing and standing before an Iranian flag.

Mehdi Hasan, a CNN contributor and senior columnist at The Intercept, did not take lightly to the retweet from Trump, firing back at the commander-in-chief and his supporters, who he billed as complacent in “racism and bigotry.”

“The president is an open racist and bigot. Everyone who votes for him this November is complicit in this racism and bigotry. No excuses. No exceptions,” Hasan wrote.

The president is an open racist and bigot. Everyone who votes for him this November is complicit in this racism and bigotry. No excuses. No exceptions. pic.twitter.com/m808dFRY2r — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 13, 2020

Hasan continued by pointing out the difference in media coverage of Trump’s retweet, versus that of Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib’s tweets, which have been billed as anti-Semitic.

“This retweet by the president will get not even 1% of the coverage that the Omar or Tlaib tweets that were accused of being antisemitic got. Which is yet another reminder that barely anyone in US politics or the media really gives a damn about anti Muslim bigotry or Islamophobia,” Hasan wrote.

This retweet by the president will get not even 1% of the coverage that the Omar or Tlaib tweets that were accused of being antisemitic got. Which is yet another reminder that barely anyone in US politics or the media really gives a damn about anti Muslim bigotry or Islamophobia. https://t.co/LWNBkDKQJi — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 13, 2020

After Trump ordered the drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, political opponents including Pelosi criticized the decision, which was made without congressional approval.

