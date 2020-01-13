President Donald Trump took his attacks on Speaker Nancy Pelosi Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to a whole new level Monday morning, by retweeting a photoshopped image of the two in traditional Muslim garb before an Iranian flag.

The tweet came in a flurry of frenzied presidential tweets (and retweets) critical of Speaker Pelosi’s criticism of the Trump administrations handling of Iranian foreign relations, in particular, that following the deadly drone strike that took the life of Quds force leader and Iranian Republican Guard Major General Qasam Soleimani.

In the days that followed Soleimani’s death, a million Iranians reportedly flooded the streets of Teheran to protest the U.S. killing of the number two leader of Iran. But as Iran eventually admitted to shooting down a Ukranian airliner and killing 167 civilians, protests have started against the Iranian regime.

Pelosi appeared on te

The corrupted Dems trying their best to come to the Ayatollah’s rescue.#NancyPelosiFakeNews pic.twitter.com/a0ksPHeXCy — داون آندر (@D0wn_Under) January 13, 2020

Pelosi appeared on This Week with George Stephanopoulos, on Sunday, and accurately noted that there were “different reasons why people are in the street” protesting in Iran. This was then inaccurately promoted by the RNC Research team as Pelosi dismissing “protests in Iran against regime” (sic.)

Pelosi dismisses protests in Iran against regime, “different reasons why people are in the street”https://t.co/weKuQ6fSlO pic.twitter.com/q9YwCUZrQ9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 12, 2020

Trump continued on something of a frenzied tweet attack against Speaker Pelosi, retweeting a number of individuals who either falsely portrayed Pelosi’s comments or willfully misinterpreted them to mean something different than what she actually said.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]