comScore

CNN Report That Bernie Told Warren a Woman Can’t Win Lights Up Social Media, Draws Skepticism

By Josh FeldmanJan 13th, 2020, 2:54 pm

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

With the 2020 Democratic presidential primary heating up, there’s a new report today about Bernie Sanders allegedly telling Elizabeth Warren in a private meeting a woman couldn’t win the election that is currently lighting up social media.

The CNN report, however, has been met with a fair amount of skepticism thus far:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: