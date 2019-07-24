Special Counsel Robert Mueller warned of ongoing threats to American elections from Russian interference, telling Congress “they’re doing it as we sit here. And they expect to do it during the next campaign.”

Mueller was being questioned by Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX), who sits on the House Intelligence Committee.

“Our committee issued a report and insight on saying that Russian active measures are growing with frequency and intensity, and including their expanded use of groups such as the IRA, and these groups pose a significant threat to the United States and our allies in upcoming elections, would you agree with that?” Hurd asked.

Mueller agreed, adding “many more countries are developing the capability to replicate what the Russians have done.”

“Did you think that this was a single attempt by the Russians to get involved in our election? Or did you find evidence to suggest they’ll try to do this again?” Hurd asked.

“It wasn’t a single attempt, they’re doing it as we sit here. And they expect to do it during the next campaign,” Mueller said.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com