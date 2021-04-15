Biden Talks Tough on Russia While Extending Olive Branch to Putin: ‘We Could Have Gone Further, But I Chose Not To Do So’

President Joe Biden detailed the conversation he had with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, saying Thursday that while he was clear that he was prepared to take further action against Russia, he also thinks diplomacy is an option.

“When we spoke again this week, I told him that we would shortly be responding in a measured and proportionate way because we had concluded that they had interfered in the election, and SolarWinds was totally inappropriate,” Biden said. “Today, I approved several steps, including expulsion of several Russian officials as a consequence of their actions. I’ve also signed an executive order authorizing new measures, including sanctions to address specific harmful actions that Russia has taken against U.S. interests.”

“I was clear with President Putin that we could have gone further, but I chose not to do so. I chose to be proportionate,” the president added.

Biden went on to say that as Russia and the U.S. have managed to de-escalate in the past, both countries should aim to do so now.

“The United States is not looking to kick off a cycle of escalation and conflict with Russia. We want a stable, predictable relationship,” Biden said. “If Russia continues to interfere with our democracy, I’m prepared to take further actions to respond. It is my responsibility as President of the United States to do so. But throughout our long history of competition, our two countries have been able to find ways to manage tensions and keep them from escalating out of control.”

Biden said that he also “expressed concern about Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s border and in occupied Crimea,” and told Putin that the U.S. supports Ukraine’s sovereignty.

“I strongly urged him to refrain from any military action,” Biden said. “Now is the time to de-escalate. The way forward is through thoughtful dialogue and diplomatic process.”

Biden said that representatives for both him and Putin were discussing the possibility of a face-to-face summit in Europe this summer.

The Biden administration Thursday imposed the first major sanctions on Russia for its cyberspying and efforts to interfere with the presidential election. The administration also expelled 10 officials at the Russian embassy in Washington, most of them identified as intelligence officers working under diplomatic cover, the Washington Post reported.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]