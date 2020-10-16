Micheal Cohen, the former fixer and personal lawyer to Donald Trump, claimed to MSNBC’s Ari Melber that the president’s current personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is “drunk all the time,” making him more easily swayed by Russian disinformation.

On Friday’s edition of The Beat, Cohen spoke to the recent revelations that the U.S. intelligence community warned the White House last year that the Russian government could be trying to manipulate Giuliani with false or distorted opposition research about Joe Biden. That bombshell came amidst the release of alleged emails between Biden’s son, Hunter, and foreign officials obtained via Giuliani from “sketchy” sourcing, involving a bizarre backstory that has already started to change.

“I want to start as promised with Giuliani and we can then widen out,” Melber said, kicking off the discussion. “Do you think Rudy Giuliani is being used as a tool and hack of the Russians, whether or not it passes a legal line and do you think that’s wrong?”

“Of course it’s wrong and the answer is yes,” Cohen replied. “Rudy is being played by the Russians. He’s 100 percent susceptible to being used by Russians because… the disinformation, he runs right back to President Trump like a child running to a parent: ‘Look what I have. Look what I have.’ Let’s not forget, I was in Trump’s office when Roger Stone contacted Mr. Trump at the time to tell him about the emails that were going to be dropped ultimately learning several days later they were the [John] Podesta emails.”

“Trump speaks and behaves like the mob boss and this is what he’s doing,” Cohen added, alluding to the digging of dirt on Biden for the 2020 election. “He’s using his soldier, but the problem here is that Rudy isn’t a soldier. Rudy is — Rudy is drunk all the time, which is a big problem and that’s what makes him susceptible because his faculties are gone. He behaves crazy.”

Melber, whose eyebrows had made a very short but noticeable trip upward at the “drunk all the time” comment, started to break in as Cohen finished his thought.

“As a journalist, I’m asking: Are you sharing an opinion or observation like you’ve seen him drink X amount?”

“No, no, I’ve seen him drink to the point like he’s a high school drunk,” Cohen claimed. “And it makes him susceptible. He takes the information that he gets and provides it to the president and simply because Rudy — who used to be considered, you know, I mean, a real litigator and he was considered to be America’s Mayor — he’s now really just a joke. And he takes it right back to Trump and Trump listens to it.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

