New CNN Poll: 59 Percent of Republicans Say Believing Trump Won the Election (He Lost) Is an Important Part of Being a Republican

A new poll from CNN finds that a majority of Republicans think that believing Donald Trump won in 2020 (which he did not) is an important tenet for being a Republican.

The poll, released on Sunday, finds the Republicans polled almost evenly divided between whether Trump should be the nominee in 2024.

51 percent said they would have a better chance with him leading the ticket, while 49 percent said another nominee would be better.

The poll also includes a list of items for people in both parties to say how important it is to what being a Republican or Democrat means to them.

For example, 93 percent of Democrats say believing “that the federal government should do more to help people” is an important trait, while believing the government “should have less power” is important for 86 percent of Republicans.

One of the beliefs listed for Republicans is the false assertion Trump won in 2020. 59 percent believe that to be an important part of being in the GOP.

36 percent said it was “very important,” 23 percent said “somewhat important,” 15 percent said “not too important,” and 25 percent said “not at all important.”

Among all registered voters polled, 45 percent currently lean towards the Democratic candidate for Congress, while 44 percent lean towards the Republican candidate.

You can read the full results here.

