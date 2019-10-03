A poll tracking President Donald Trump’s approval ratings across the country month-by-month again finds him underwater in multiple 2020 battleground states.

The Morning Consult poll for September shows that Trump’s approval remains virtually unchanged on a national scale, with a net approval of -12 among registered voters going unchanged from an August poll. He is heavily favored by Republicans and heavily disliked by Democrats in a breakdown by political party.

However, the poll shows Trump’s approval clearly in the negative in key battleground states, with a double-digits negative approval rating in Wisconsin, Michigan and Iowa — which flipped red in the 2016 election and will be important wins for Trump in 2020.

Trump’s approval in key battleground states: AZ: 47/50

CO: 41/56

FL: 48/49

GA: 49/48

IA: 42/55

ME: 42/55

MI: 43/53

NV: 43/54

NH: 38/60

NC: 47/50

OH: 46/51

TX: 49/47

WI: 43/54

Trump also continues to have negative net approval in Ohio and Pennsylvania at a smaller margin, both of which are also states Trump flipped.

The poll also shows changes in pro-Trump states, most notably in South Carolina compared to earlier this summer where he had approval ratings in the double digits, now down to single digits.

