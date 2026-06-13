Joe Rogan and his guest ripped through a list of grievances with President Donald Trump and argued the man’s second term has nothing been everything his supporters hoped for.

Author and bowhunter Cameron Hanes joined Rogan this week on The Joe Rogan Experience where Hanes declared he has “no idea what this current Trump term even is.”

Hanes and Rogan were discussing how the negativity of politics and the state of the world can drag one’s mental health down, and Rogan brought up several issues that people have concern over, like the Epstein files and questions around the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“I can go down a negative rabbit hole pretty easy. I try to avoid wading in that,” Hanes said.

“Well sometimes it’s like, you just get fed up. Like, where the f*ck are these Epstein files? The f*ck is this? Why is this redacted? Where is it? Who the f*ck killed [John F. Kennedy]? Come out with it. Who f*cking killed Charlie Kirk, for real? Like, what is that? Why is that f*cking story so clouded in mystery? Why do they pave over the f*cking ground right after the shooting? What the f*ck is going on there?” Rogan asked.

“See, now you’re making me in a bad mood,” Hanes responded, adding he’ll lose “his sh*t” if he thinks about those subjects too much.

“We’re all pissed. We all thought that, you know, all that stuff was gonna be released right after the election. We’re gonna drain the swamp and find all the pedophiles,” Rogan said.

“Well, the first term was more like that. That’s what gave me hope for this term. The first term, there was some draining the swamp going on, I felt. Then we had the [Joe] Biden disaster, and now the second term has been, I don’t even know what this is,” Hanes said.

Rogan pointed to the Iran conflict as the breaking point for some Trump supporters.

“Well, it would have been a whole lot different, first of all, if we didn’t bomb Iran. I feel like we bombed them the first time, we were good. The second time was like — even the first I’m like, what the f*ck are we doing? And then when they were saying, like, this is it, the the escalations are over we’re gonna work this out. And the second time when we bombed them, I was like, oh f*cking great. Most people don’t want it That’s the real problem,” he said.

Rogan and Hanes also discussed the upcoming UFC fights set to be held outside the White House, for which Rogan will serve as a commentator. The podcaster and comedian has said the event will be “sick,” but he’s also made it clear he disapproves of the outdoor venue and wouldn’t have approved of the conditions if he were in charge.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

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