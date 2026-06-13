Anti-MAGA Host on CNN Mocks Trump ‘Shirtless Lubricated’ UFC Birthday Bash: ‘It’s Giving Pride Parade’

Anti-MAGA podcast host Loren Piretra mocked President Donald Trump’s UFC fight in an appearance on CNN, telling host Elex Michaelson “It’s giving Pride Parade.”

The Trump-backed “Freedom 250” organization is putting on a UFC fight at the White House on Sunday to celebrate Flag Day/Trump’s birthday. The president’s bash has survived a legal challenge, but may run into stormy weather.

On Friday night’s edition of CNN’s The Story Is, host Elex Michaelson asked Piretra if the fight is “a good use of the White House lawn” and Piretra derided it as a trashy, overpriced, homoerotic spectacle:

MICHAELSON: Yeah. Well, speaking of fight, President Trump is getting ready to host a UFC fight on the White House Lawn. We have live pictures as they’re getting ready for that. There’s been legal fights to try to stop that. This whole thing is built. $60 million spent by UFC on this. You think this is a good way to use the White House Lawn? PIRETA: When I think about this and when I think about what the people need in this moment, it is not men in a cage, shirtless, lubricated, fighting each other under a Budweiser sign. People are without health care. Health care is unaffordable. They can’t afford to put gas in the car. The cost is astronomical. And people voted for Trump because they believed that he was going to make their lives more affordable. But instead, what we’re getting is this mix between an 80-year-old birthday party and a pride parade. And what are American citizens doing? We’re paying for the bill for the Super Bowl level security. MICHAELSON: You’re saying this is the pride parade? PIRETA: It’s giving pride parade. There is going to be shirtless men lubricated in a cage under, a Budweiser logo and a crypto logo. It’s kind of giving something we’d see in West Hollywood on a good weekend.

Watch above via CNN’s The Story Is.

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