Bill Maher Stunned By Guest Claim Jeffrey Epstein ‘Was Good-Looking’: ‘Show of Hands?’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Comedian and pundit Bill Maher was stunned when a guest suggested deceased sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein captured the public’s imagination because “he was good-looking.”

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was former David Sedaris, contributor to The New Yorker, humorist, and author of the #1 New York Times bestselling book “The Land and Its People.

The panel guests were Ian Bremmer, president and founder of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media; and Hagar Chemali, former spokesperson of the U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN), co-founder of the Lebanon-Israel Peace Alliance, and host of the YouTube show “Oh My World.”

There were two surprising Epstein-related moments during the “Overtime” segment. The first was when Maher polled his audience on whether they believed Epstein killed himself, and the second was the rhetorical question from Sedaris — which prompted revulsion from the host and his other guests :

IAN BREMMER: I see that, you know, he did actually kill himself. We learned that, right? BILL MAHER: We don’t know that. IAN BREMMER: Well, I mean, they’re not talking about it. The conspiracists have moved on. It turned out there was a lot of, right, we got the letter–. BILL MAHER: The letter we actually– Well, I bet you if I polled the audience it would– I Bet you if i asked the audience how many people think it was– How many People think it, was a suicide that he killed himself in prison? (SILENCE) Nobody. Wow. Nobody. This was one person right there. One person. … DAVID SEDARIS: And you know, I don’t understand either. Like I lost interest in Jeffrey Epstein so long ago. Like years ago, I felt like. He didn’t capture my imagination. And I was curious why–. How much do you think his being good-looking has to do with him capturing people’s imaginations? BILL MAHER: He was good-looking? HAGAR CHEMALI: I don’t think he was good-looking. BILL MAHER: Show of hands? (AUDIENCE MURMURS) BILL MAHER: That is the weirdest conspiracy theory I’ve ever heard.

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!