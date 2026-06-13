Bill Maher Stunned By Guest Claim Jeffrey Epstein ‘Was Good-Looking’: ‘Show of Hands?’
Comedian and pundit Bill Maher was stunned when a guest suggested deceased sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein captured the public’s imagination because “he was good-looking.”
On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was former David Sedaris, contributor to The New Yorker, humorist, and author of the #1 New York Times bestselling book “The Land and Its People.
The panel guests were Ian Bremmer, president and founder of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media; and Hagar Chemali, former spokesperson of the U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN), co-founder of the Lebanon-Israel Peace Alliance, and host of the YouTube show “Oh My World.”
There were two surprising Epstein-related moments during the “Overtime” segment. The first was when Maher polled his audience on whether they believed Epstein killed himself, and the second was the rhetorical question from Sedaris — which prompted revulsion from the host and his other guests :
IAN BREMMER: I see that, you know, he did actually kill himself. We learned that, right?
BILL MAHER: We don’t know that.
IAN BREMMER: Well, I mean, they’re not talking about it. The conspiracists have moved on. It turned out there was a lot of, right, we got the letter–.
BILL MAHER: The letter we actually– Well, I bet you if I polled the audience it would– I Bet you if i asked the audience how many people think it was–
How many People think it, was a suicide that he killed himself in prison? (SILENCE) Nobody. Wow. Nobody. This was one person right there. One person.
…
DAVID SEDARIS: And you know, I don’t understand either. Like I lost interest in Jeffrey Epstein so long ago. Like years ago, I felt like. He didn’t capture my imagination.
And I was curious why–. How much do you think his being good-looking has to do with him capturing people’s imaginations?
BILL MAHER: He was good-looking?
HAGAR CHEMALI: I don’t think he was good-looking.
BILL MAHER: Show of hands?
(AUDIENCE MURMURS)
BILL MAHER: That is the weirdest conspiracy theory I’ve ever heard.
Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.
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