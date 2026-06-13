Mark Levin Urges Trump to ‘Finish’ Off Iran, Warns Theocratic Leaders ‘Will Never Abide’ By Deal

Fox News anchor Mark Levin urged President Donald Trump to “finish” the military campaign against Iran and wipe out the country’s theocratic regime, since history shows they “will never abide” by a deal the U.S. cuts with them.

Levin made his case on his Life, Liberty, and Levin program on Saturday night — one day before Trump said a deal with Iran is expected to be signed.

“A memorandum of understanding, from my perspective, or a final deal will not matter to the Iranian regime,” Levin said. “It will not matter to the Iranian regime, even if they sign on the dotted line tomorrow, the next day, whenever. Or if they are bombed into signing — one or the other, or both, at some point. They will never abide by any of it.”

Levin continued, arguing the Shia Islamic leaders of Iran are incapable of honoring a deal.

He said:

They cannot [abide], they cannot. Because as a matter of religious and political ideology [and] doctrine, they will not in the end bend to the demands of the great Satan. They will not bend to the demands of the very people and society and government they exist to destroy by any means necessary. They would be committing an act of defiance against Allah, for whom they are committed to die. We and they are on two totally different wavelengths. Totally different wavelengths. They view the act of diplomacy as a last resort, but as a resort to survive. For them to survive, and ultimately for us to lose.

Levin said a few minutes later he believed Trump’s relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be viewed just like the Franklin Delano Roosevelt–Winston Churchill relationship from World War II. But he said he wants to see both sides move forward with wiping out Iran’s regime, rather than cutting a deal.

“I continue to truly believe we should finish the spectacular military achievements we have won on the Iranian people and get it over with. I truly do,” Levin said. “The mass-murdering death cult that is the Iranian regime is not going to commit suicide.”

Levin’s comments stand out, considering he has been of Trump’s biggest supporters in recent years. He hailed Trump as the “first Jewish president” at a Hanukkah event last winter, and applauded Trump for launching the war against Iran at the end of February.

Trump later defended Levin against “jealous” haters like Megyn Kelly, after she said the U.S. was fighting “Israel’s war.” She also blamed Levin and Ben Shapiro, among others, for “pushing” the U.S. into attacking Iran.

Watch above.

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