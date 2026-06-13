‘Basically a Surrender Document’: Seth Moulton Bashes ‘Terrible Deal’ Trump Has Been Forced Into With Iran

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) bashed the Iran peace deal President Donald Trump said will be signed on Sunday as “basically a surrender document.”

MS NOW’s Alex Witt reported Saturday, “President Trump, just moments ago, posted on Truth Social that it is scheduled to be signed tomorrow. The proposal reportedly establishes a 60-day cease fire, leading to another, far more complicated negotiation. That could take months, but it would reopen the Strait of Hormuz to global shipping.”

She asked Moulton, “Does ending the chokehold on the strait alone make this deal worth it?”

“No, I mean, this is a terrible deal!” Moulton answered. “It’s basically a surrender document from Donald Trump to the Supreme Leader of Iran. I mean, $100 billion of taxpayer money already put into this war, 14 Americans dead, and we get a deal that just reopens a strait that was already open before he started this stupid war. How is that a win, Alex?”

Witt detailed the Memorandum of Understanding with Iran, saying it “does not achieve several of the president’s key war goals, including whether Iran can enrich uranium for its civilian nuclear program, and if there will be limits on missile production. Also unclear is how and when Iran will be compensated.”

“So when all is said and done, final negotiations will they get to a place that is tougher with their constraints on Iran than before the war?” she then asked Moulton.

“I don’t think so. I mean, certainly won’t be as tough as President Obama had with the Iran nuclear deal that Donald Trump tore up,” Moulton said, continuing:

I mean, imagine if Trump had instead said, “You know, I don’t love this deal, but I’m going to build on it. I’m going to make it stronger.” Instead, again, because of his vanity, he’s like, “Well, I don’t like president Obama.” So he tore up that deal, trashed it. And now Iran has produced a lot more enriched uranium. They’re much closer to a bomb than they ever were under President Obama. And Trump started this war that he’s losing. And at the end of it, it doesn’t sound like he’s going to get even a semblance of a nuclear deal. The deal to reopen the strait, which again, was open. It was always open before he started this dumb war. All that says is, “We’re going to start nuclear negotiations.” And although you’re right that we don’t know what this will cost, we’re hearing numbers like $24 billion of unfrozen assets. When Obama unfroze just $1.7 billion, Trump and MAGA said that was treason. Now we’re giving Iran 24 billion to just start negotiations about the nuclear situation? I mean this is really pathetic!

Watch above via MS NOW.

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