President Donald Trump’s abrupt withdrawal of forces in Syria reportedly disrupted the U.S. military’s plan for a raid on the leader of ISIS and forced them to conduct a risky night raid on his location.

According to The New York Times, the CIA was working closely with Iraqi and Kurdish intelligence after obtaining information about Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s general location earlier this summer. However, Trump’s announcement of a withdrawal in northern Syria threatened operations in the region and forced the raid to go forward.

“Mr. Trump’s abrupt decision to withdraw American forces from northern Syria disrupted the meticulous planning and forced Pentagon officials to press ahead with a risky, night raid before their ability to control troops and spies and reconnaissance aircraft disappeared, according to military, intelligence and counterterrorism officials.”

Officials told the Times the mission that resulted in al-Baghdadi’s death occurred “largely in spite of Mr. Trump’s actions.” Officials also praised the Kurds in Iraq and Syria, who they said continued to provide vital intelligence on al-Baghdadi despite the announcement of the withdrawal.

Earlier this morning, Trump confirmed the death of the reclusive ISIS leader, saying his death shows “America’s relentless pursuit of terrorist leaders and our commitment to the enduring and total defeat of ISIS and other terrorist organizations.”

