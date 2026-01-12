President Donald Trump shot back at a reporter who asked if the Iranian government believed his threats to bomb the country were credible, calling the question “stupid” in light of the recent U.S. action in Venezuela.

Trump spoke to press onboard Air Force One Sunday about the continued protests in Iran and his promise last week that the U.S. would hit the country “very hard where it hurts” if protesters were killed.

“Do you think Iran takes your threats seriously?” a reporter asked the president.

Trump said he thought Iran believed his words due to his administration’s bombing of the country over the summer and the recent U.S. operation that led to the capture Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

“I think so. Don’t you think so, CNN?” said Trump, jokingly asking a reporter he labeled “fake news” earlier in the gaggle.

He continued:

Don’t you think so? Wouldn’t you say that they probably do at this point? After going through it for years with me, being hit, [Qasem] Soleimani, [Abu Bakr] al-Baghdadi, the Iran nuclear threat wiped out. Don’t you think– and then you just had Venezuela. Don’t you think, she says, CNN, “do you think they take your threat seriously?” Wouldn’t you say they do after all of the things we’ve done? What a stupid question.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to bomb the country if protesters were harmed, telling reporters Sunday that he was considering “very strong options” against Iran in response to human rights groups’ reporting that hundreds have already been killed in the country’s violent uprising.

Though the president told reporters that Iranian leaders called him to “negotiate,” some within the country’s government have hit back against Trump’s interference.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei posted a scathing response to Trump’s words on X, warning that Trump “will be overthrown.”

“That father figure who sits there with arrogance and pride, passing judgment on the entire world, he too should know that usually the tyrants and oppressors of the world, such as Pharaoh and Nimrod and Reza Khan and Mohammad Reza and the likes of them, when they were at the peak of their pride, were overthrown,” wrote Khamenei. “This one too will be overthrown.”

