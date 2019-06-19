Outgoing White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is, in fact, considering a run for governor of Arkansas following President Donald Trump’s endorsement of a potential run, per a new report.

Politico reported that Sanders and her associates have begun making calls to various donors and political figures in Arkansas, moves indicating she is exploring a run for the governor’s seat.

Current Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, also a Republican, is term-limited and will leave office in 2022, leaving Sanders plenty of time to decide on a run.

Trump has publicly encouraged Sanders to run for the office on multiple occasions.

….She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

“I hope she decides to run for governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic,” Trump said.

The president also teased a potential run for Sanders when he brought her onstage for his rally in Orlando Tuesday night.

“I have a feeling she’s going to be running for a certain gubernatorial position,” the president said at his re-election launch rally.

[Image via Mark Wilson/Getty Images]

