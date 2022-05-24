Sarah Sanders Wins Arkansas Republican Gubernatorial Primary Race in a Walk

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the projected winner by a landslide of the Republican nomination in the Arkansas governor’s race, and will likely face Democrat Chris Jones in the general election.

Daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee and a former Trump White House press secretary, Sanders was the favorite to win in her primary race against Republican opponent Francis “Doc” Washburn.

At the time of this posting, Sanders leads Washburn 82% to to 17%, with 41% of precincts reporting.

The race has been dominated by Sanders, who had record-setting fundraising totals throughout and was endorsed early by Donald Trump.

The Trump-endorsed candidate for Senate in the state is incumbent Sen. John Boozman is also the projected winner in his primary race.

As she did when in the White House, Sanders focused most of her campaign energy on Democrats and core conservative voter issues such as immigration or gun rights.

“As governor, I will say no to Biden and the radical left’s agenda,” said Sanders in one typical campaign ad.

This post has been updated to reflect Boozman’s projected win.

