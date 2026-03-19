Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) said she was kicked out of a restaurant and even flipped by staff because they felt “threatened.”

Sanders first told her story about the restaurant The Croissanterie in Little Rock to The Daily Wire and later posted to X about it. According to the governor, she was having lunch with two mom friends when the owner approached her security team.

Sanders claimed other patrons thanked her for her work. She also noted she wasn’t kicked out of the restaurant until an hour into being there, after she’d already eaten and paid.

“Last week I was having lunch with two other moms at a restaurant when the owner approached a member of the State Police Executive Protection Detail and said my presence made their employees feel threatened and told us to leave,” Sanders wrote on X. “Arkansans are known for their warm hospitality, and while that restaurant didn’t meet that standard, my administration will continue to focus on lifting Arkansans up, not tearing others down.”

Last week I was having lunch with two other moms at a restaurant when the owner approached a member of the State Police Executive Protection Detail and said my presence made their employees feel threatened and told us to leave. Arkansans are known for their warm hospitality, and… https://t.co/oYtZQNkX8o — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) March 19, 2026

Sanders has faced this type of situation before. In 2018, while she was serving as White House press secretary for President Donald Trump, a Virginia restaurant called the Red Hen told her and her family to leave based on her working relationship with Trump. That restaurant eventually closed in 2023.

The Republican also alleged to Daily Wire that a group made a scene while she was leaving, shouting, “it’s time to leave” and giving her the middle finger.

“Arkansans are known for their warm hospitality, and while that restaurant certainly doesn’t meet that standard, my administration will continue to focus on lifting Arkansans up, not tearing others down with discrimination and hate,” the governor said in a statement.

A group of employees took to Facebook and made a post responding to Sanders, with one identified as Zachary Hickman writing, “no amount of evil you send our way can ever take our smiles away!!! I’m proud af to work here! I’m proud af to be gay and I’m proud af to be an Arkansan. My voice matters. Try again.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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