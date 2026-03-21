Hannity Tells Ex-Trump Spox To Sue Restaurant That Booted Her: ‘It’s Called Discrimination!’

Fox News host Sean Hannity encouraged Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) to sue the hometown restaurant that asked her to leave because its employees and guests felt “uncomfortable” with her presence.

The Croissanterie restaurant in Little Rock told local news station THV 11 in a statement that they felt compelled to act after employees and other diners “raised questions” about the governor and her team.

“Allowing her to stay risked being perceived as a lack of support for the community that makes up the majority of our team, as well as their families and friends,” the statement said. “Ultimately, we made the decision to support our employees and guests who expressed they were uncomfortable.”

On his Friday show, Hannity noted it wasn’t the first time Sanders was kicked out of a restaurant.

“You might remember a few years back when the owner of a Virginia restaurant asked the White House press secretary at the time to leave because she worked for president Donald J. Trump. That press secretary was Sarah Sanders. She is now the governor of Arkansas. And that restaurant, by the way, has long since closed down. But just last week, it happened again,” he said.

Hannity claimed the recent incident was evidence of the left “becoming more violent, less tolerant, and to top it all off, more antisemitic.”

Sanders told Hannity, “Unfortunately, I was there with two other moms, and as you know as well as anybody, Sean, the battle in this country is no longer between the left versus the right. It’s the normal versus the crazy.”

“But the good news is that the vast majority of people across this country, they love God, they love their families, they love America, and they do not represent that small group that we had to experience and endure last week,” she added.

Hannity posited that had Trump been asked to leave a restaurant, “they’d probably be slapped with a lawsuit probably for about $1 billion. Just guessing there are laws on the books against these practices.”

“That’s called discrimination!” he exclaimed. “I think the law would be on your side. It doesn’t sound like you’re thinking about it, but maybe you should. I mean, they’re not allowed to discriminate, are they?”

“You know, I think the market will take care of this on its own,” Sanders responded, adding, “As you noted when you started this story, the Red Hen is no longer in business. You know, I certainly don’t wish that for anybody, but we’ll see what happens.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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