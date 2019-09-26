The first polling on the question of whether or not President Donald Trump should be impeached since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she’s supporting an impeachment inquiry shows a major swing — one which leaves the public split right down the middle.

According to the Morning Consult, there has been a 13 point swing in favor of impeachment in just a matter of days. The new poll, taken from Sept. 24-26, shows the public in a 43-43 deadlock on the question of whether Congress should begin impeachment proceedings to remove Trump from office. The same poll, conducted from Sept. 20-22, shows 36 in favor of beginning impeachment proceedings, with 49 percent opposed — a massive swing in such a short period of time.

Democrats, Independents and — perhaps surprisingly — Republicans all showed an increase in impeachment support, according to the Morning Consult. Seventy-nine percent of Democrats now favor Trump impeachment, up from 66 a few days ago, with Independent support jumping to 39 from 33, and the Republican number increasing from 5 to 10.

A separate poll, conducted by PBS NewsHour, NPR and Marist, shows that 49 percent of Americans believe an impeachment inquiry should be launched, with 46 percent opposing.

