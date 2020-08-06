Under questioning from Geraldo Rivera, President Donald Trump did not admit to making any mistakes during the coronavirus outbreak.

In an interview with Cleveland’s WTAM radio, the president was asked if he had any regrets about his actions over the course of the pandemic.

“Looking back on this awful plague that’s now killed almost 160,000 Americans, there were some missteps,” Geraldo said. “Don’t you wish you had done some things differently?”

Trump swiftly passed the buck to the nation’s governors.

“First of all, the governors run their states — you understand that,” Trump replied. “That’s the way it’s set up and that’s the way it’s supposed to be… We’ve had some great governors, and we’ve had some governors that didn’t do as well.”

The president added about his administration’s own performance, “Nobody has ever done a better job. We’ve done a great job, and we haven’t been rewarded with the publicity.”

Geraldo pressed.

“So you don’t admit any missteps?” Geraldo asked.

“I guess you could say that people call things wrong,” Trump said. “But it’s understandable. Nobody knew what this disease was… But no, I think we’ve done an unbelievable job.”

The president went on to tout the China travel restrictions, as well as the nation’s testing capability — despite reports of widespread testing delays in recent weeks.

Listen above, via WTAM.

