Former President Donald Trump continued his unrelenting praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday when he spoke at the Save America Rally in Florence, South Carolina.

Trump discussed various topics including his consistent, yet unproven argument that he was the true winner of the 2020 presidential election. He also teased another run for president in the 2024 election cycle.

Trump started to speak about the conflict in Ukraine saying, “There is a violent conflict in Eastern Europe and it’s a terrible thing,” stated Trump. “We’re going to help and we’re going to do whatever we can because nobody can look at the bloodshed much longer.”

Putin directed Russian forces have escalated the military offensive in Ukraine significantly over the course of this weekend. Aerial assaults carried out by Russia have increased in Ukraine resulting in intense damage and loss of life.

Trump then argued that Putin’s attack is “a total lack of respect,” while contradicting his own statements continuing that Putin “happens to be a man that is just driven.”

In the midst of criticizing the violent nature of the conflict, Trump praised Putin further saying, “he’s driven to put it together.”

“It’s just so ridiculous and so senseless, so horrible,” Trump noted acknowledging the inhumane brutality of the conflict itself, seemingly unwilling to criticize Putin directly.

“It should have never happened,” Trump concluded, “If he respected our president, it would have never ever happened.”

Watch the clip above, via Newsmax.

