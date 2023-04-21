Trump Asks Pizza Parlor-Goers, ‘Does Anybody Want a Piece That I’ve Eaten?’

Former President Donald Trump stopped at a pizza joint in Florida shortly after delivering a speech in Fort Myers on Friday night. At one point he asked fellow patrons if anyone wanted a previously-enjoyed slice of pie.

Trump, who is running for president again in 2024, spoke at the Lee County Lincoln-Reagan dinner earlier where he addressed a variety of topics. He pledged to investigate Democratic district attorneys such as the one prosecuting him in Manhattan, claimed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas did nothing wrong by not disclosing perks and cash he received from a billionaire Republican donor, and lashed out at Bill Barr – his former attorney general – for not doing more to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

He also knocked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is expected to challenge Trump for the nomination.

After the speech, the former president stopped by the pizza place.

CNN’s Kate Sullivan posted a video of Trump in which he asks if anyone would like a slice, but with a twist.

“Does anybody want a piece that I’ve eaten?” he asked as the crowd chanted, “Trump! Trump! Trump!”

“No!” replied the crowd and Trump, answering his own question.

Trump stopped at a pizza place tonight after giving a speech in Fort Myers and handed out slices to supporters. He then took a bite out of a slice of pepperoni pizza and said, “Does anybody want a piece that I’ve eaten?” pic.twitter.com/KoZYAzuhma — Kate Sullivan (@KateSullivanDC) April 22, 2023

Trump pointed at the pizza as if to indicate his approval.

The former president ate the slice much like a regular person, unlike some previous forays into the world of pizza.

In one video from the early 2010s, Trump can be seen eating pizza with Sarah Palin while using a knife and fork.

In 1995, Trump and his ex-wife Ivana Trump cut a commercial for Pizza Hut in which the future president eats a slice crust first.

