Fox’s Gasparino Flames DeSantis for ‘Unforced Errors’ Ahead of 2024: ‘He’s Making Every Rookie Mistake You Can Make’

Fox News’s Charlie Gasparino did not mince words when discussing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s missteps ahead of a likely presidential bid for the 2024 Republican nomination.

DeSantis is widely believed to be preparing to challenge former President Donald Trump, who has upped his attacks on the governor in recent weeks.

On Friday’s installment of The Ingraham Angle, Laura Ingraham said Republican donors who once thought DeSantis could topple Trump, have gone wobbly:

INGRAHAM: Is it normal for donors to be–they seem to be freaking out a little bit this early. GASPARINO: On DeSantis? INGRAHAM: Yeah. GASPARINO: Yeah, when you suck it [is]. It’s normal. Excuse the language. INGRAHAM: That’s harsh language on a Friday. GASPARINO: I mean, listen. It’s Friday night, ok? But look at it this way. I’ve spoken to a lot of GOP donors. I speak to a lot of political consultants. I said, “What is going on with Ron Desantis?” And he’s making every rookie mistake you can make. He’s getting involved in unforced errors, stuff he doesn’t need to be involved in. He did not have to do that abortion thing. Now, wherever you come out, that was an unforced error. It’s not gonna gain him any votes in the Trump base. Trump is all over on abortion. He’s like a yoga teacher when it comes to abortion, just so you know, when you follow him… The other thing is that, what I’m hearing from the same people is like, he doesn’t have anybody around him to tell him to shut up sometimes. Like, he does not have a team. Now, the question is, is this over for him? INGRAHAM: Before it begins? GASPARINO: Is it over? And I’m hearing that they think if he gets some smart people in there, he’s got about a month. And then right the ship and then maybe he has a shot against Trump.

DeSantis has dropped in the polls since surging late last year. A recent Fox News poll showed Trump with a 30-point lead over the governor in what is currently a hypothetical matchup. Trump has repeatedly lashed out at the governor and regards him as disloyal after the former president endorsed him for governor during the 2018 Florida Republican primary.

