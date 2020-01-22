President Donald Trump held a press conference on his last day in Davos, Switzerland, and seeing it followed the first day of his historic impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate, he fielded many questions from the events of the previous day.

Fox News White House reporter John Roberts asked a few questions about the proceedings going on in the Senate, including what the president made “of the dust-up between the White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Jerrold Nadler.”

Nadler has been a favorite rhetorical target of Trump’s since before his days in politics, and Roberts’ question teed up the President perfectly.

“First of all, Jerrold Nadler, I have known him a long time,” Trump said, adding “He is a sleaze bag.” He then turned to praise the lead counsel and in his defense saying “everybody knows that Pat Cipollone is a high-quality human being. I was very impressed with that he had great emotion yesterday. Pat is a brilliant guy.”

He then returned to the New York Democratic congressmen currently serving as a House Manager in the impeachment trial, saying “I have known Jerry Nadler for a long time. He has opposed many of my jobs. I got them all built very successfully built in New York. But, so we have yet another fight. Isn’t it amazing? Isn’t it surprising? Isn’t it amazing?”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]