President Donald Trump mocked former attorney general Jeff Sessions on Wednesday for his less than dominant showing in the Alabama senate race.

Sessions, who was a senator in Alabama before he was tapped to run the Justice Department, failed to secure a majority of the vote in the Alabama senate primary as part of his attempt to regain his seat. He now will face former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville in a runoff to determine who will challenge Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in the general election.

“This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt,” Trump said Wednesday in response to the news. “Recuses himself on FIRST DAY in office, and the Mueller Scam begins!”

This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt. Recuses himself on FIRST DAY in office, and the Mueller Scam begins! https://t.co/2jGnRgOS6h — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

Sessions did not recuse himself on his first day in office, though he did after a three weeks on the job, morphing him into Trump’s punching bag for the two years he ran the DOJ.

While Sessions has sought to tie himself to Trump in his campaign for senate — with all the predictable but no less humiliating trappings — the president has remained quiet on his run. Until Wednesday’s tweet.

According to CNN reporter Marshall Cohen, the tweet is not just shocking for its savagery. It’s also, per Cohen, “a stunning admission of potentially criminal behavior by Trump”:

This is a stunning admission of potentially criminal behavior by Trump. Why? He says he wanted Sessions to “end” the Russia probe. Well, Mueller investigated Trump’s actions toward Sessions. He found “substantial evidence” that they crossed the legal threshold for obstruction. https://t.co/LZConDaZ3b — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) March 4, 2020

