Following the largest night of voting in the Democratic primaries, two candidates have officially emerged from the pack: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former Vice President Joe Biden. The two dominated Super Tuesday, winning all but one [American Samoa] of the 14 states on the night.

While Sanders and Biden stood out, other hopefuls like former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) will have to re-evaluate their campaigns. The Democratic National Convention — which decides who will run for President — is a little over three months away, and Super Tuesday was a big step toward a potential nomination.

Here are the key figures from Tuesday night and what they mean going forward.

Coming into Tuesday, four caucuses resulted in three different winners, with the only candidate winning more than one state being Sanders. Sanders and Biden took control Tuesday, with the map showing Biden’s strength in the South, and Sanders popularity in the West.

Before Sanders picked up a crucial victory in California, Biden was dominating with black voters, leading MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow to say Sanders “got walloped” in the South.

Biden took Virginia and North Carolina early, before tacking on Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Alabama. He was also effective in the north, taking Massachusetts away from Warren, her home state, and Sanders. Biden also was seemed to be aided by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) crucial endorsement to win in Minnesota.

Besides California, he also took home Vermont, his home state. As of 9 a.m. EST., Maine is still close to call, but Biden holds a slight lead with over 80% votes counted.

On a night where Warren didn’t win in a single state, her most disappointing loss came on her home turf, a fall from grace for a candidate that led in polling at times last year.

It wasn’t close in Massachusetts, where she lost to Biden by over 12 percentage points and finished third to Sanders, who finished with over 26% of the vote. After weeks of strong debating, her struggles on Tuesday could critically wound her campaign moving forward.

While the total numbers of delegates could shift as votes come in, Biden has overtaken Sanders with 453 delegates, to Sanders 382 as of now. It’s important to note that a state like California is still counting votes and the numbers could change in the coming days before the March 10 contests.

Warren and Bloomberg failed to amass over 50 delegates on the night and now face questions over whether they will stay in the race.

Biden led the night with nine states gained — he came into Tuesday with just one victory in South Carolina. Bloomberg got his first win, albeit the tiny American Samoa territory, while Sanders added five to his total.

The best quotes of the night might have come from the candidates themselves. Biden tweeted out a graphic that said #Joementum, a phrase that has picked up steam as his campaign has.

Criticism of Sanders was mixed, but pundits and politicians alike didn’t hold back on Bloomberg. Fox News’ Chris Wallace said he had a “terrible night” and even President Donald Trump tweeted, “The biggest loser tonight, by far, is Mini Mike Bloomberg. His ‘political’ consultants took him for a ride. $700 million washed down the drain, and he got nothing for it but the nickname Mini Mike.”

This post will be updated as more results come in.

