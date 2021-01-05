Reports surfaced earlier Tuesday night that Vice President Mike Pence told President Donald Trump he does not have the power to block certification of the election results. Which, in fact, he does not.

But now Trump is calling the reports “fake news” and claiming that Pence is actually in agreement with him on a thing that he cannot do.

“The New York Times report regarding comments Vice President Pence supposedly made to me today is fake news. He never said that. The Vice President and I are in total agreement that the Vice President has the power to act,” Trump said.

Again, Trump tweeted Tuesday morning, “The Vice President has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors.” And again, no he does not.

His statement regurgitated his usual baseless claims about the election and said, “Our Vice President has several options under the U.S. Constitution. He can decertify the results or send them back to the states for change and certification. He can also decertify the illegal and corrupt results and send them to the House of Representatives for the one vote for one state tabulation.”

New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman said after the statement dropped that they’re standing by their reporting.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]