Trump Defends ‘Absolute Right’ to Release High-Resolution Photo of Iranian Missile Launch Site

By Reed RichardsonAug 30th, 2019, 7:52 pm

During an impromptu press conference on the White House lawn, President Donald Trump defended his “absolute right” to release a highly detailed, possibly classified photo of the aftermath of a missile explosion at an Iranian launch site.

On Thursday, an Iranian Safir SLV set to launch a satellite into orbit exploded on the ground at the Semnan Site One facility in northern Iran prior to liftoff. NPR acquired commercial satellite imagery showing the destruction not long after incident. But the resolution of that photo was markedly less detailed than the apparent aerial reconnaissance image Trump Tweeted out on Friday afternoon, which appeared to be a cellphone snapshot of a printed-out photo.

Immediately after posting the photo, online observers noted the small, blacked out section in the upper left corner of the image, which suggested the president or someone else in the White House may have redacted a classification marker that typically appears on intelligence materials.

Trump hinted at, but did not confirm, the image was classified with his comments to the press, as the president’s declassification powers are absolute. However, CNBC has reported that the image did come from the National Reconnaissance Office and was part of a classified intel briefing given to the president.

“We had a photo and I released it, which I have the absolute right to do,” Trump told the press. When asked off-screen by another reporter where he got the image from, he demurred. “You’ll have to figure that one out yourself. But we’ll see what happens. They had a big mishap. It’s unfortunate. So Iran, as you probably know, they were going to set off a big missile and it didn’t work out too well. It had nothing to do with us.”

Even if the image was de facto declassified by Trump, many national security observers were concerned that its release could have recklessly compromised a classified platform or other secret US intelligence spying capability.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

