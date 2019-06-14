President Donald Trump defended Kellyanne Conway on Friday from the Office of Special Counsel (OSC) and their recommendation that she should be fired from the White House for repeatedly violating the Hatch Act.

The OSC designated Conway as a repeat offender on Thursday for “disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity,” and they also determined that she “has shown disregard for the law” for shrugging off her violations. The White House responded by calling it a violation of Conway’s right to free speech, and Trump made the same argument during an extensive interview on Fox & Friends.

“It’s just not fair,” Trump said. “They asked a question – I think one of them was involved with your show – You ask a person a question and every time you are supposed to say ‘I can’t answer, I can’t answer?’ She has to have the right of responding to questions. It really sounds to me like a free-speech thing.”

“So you’re not going to fire her?” Steve Doocy asked.

“No, I’m not going to fire her,” Trump said. “I think she’s a tremendous person, she’s loyal, she’s a great person. Based on what I saw yesterday, how could you do that? They have tried to take away her speech and I think you’re entitled to free speech in this country.”

When Brian Kilmeade asked if he would encourage Conway to stop criticizing other political figures, Trump answered “it doesn’t work that way…She’s trying to make a point and how could you do this? Basically, you take a person — a person wouldn’t be able to express themselves and I just don’t see it.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

