President Donald Trump sat down for an interview with Bill O’Reilly and addressed Rudy Giuliani‘s in Ukraine.

GIuliani’s role has come under scrutiny in the impeachment hearings. The former New York mayor and current Trump lawyer has said everything he has done pertaining to Ukraine has been about defending his client:

Joe’s wide range of corruption included obstructing an investigation of Dem 2016 election interference. I needed that, as an attorney, for evidence to defend my client. Not to affect an election that was 2 years away. Between the two, I have a singular obligation to my client. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 1, 2019

With all the Fake News let me make it clear that everything I did was to discover evidence to defend my client against false charges.Dems would be horrified by the attacks on me, if my client was a terrorist.But they don’t believe @realDonaldTrump has rights. Justice will prevail — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 24, 2019

The investigation I conducted concerning 2016 Ukrainian collusion and corruption, was done solely as a defense attorney to defend my client against false charges, that kept changing as one after another were disproven. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 6, 2019

In the interview out tonight, O’Reilly asked the president, “What was Rudy Giuliani doing in Ukraine on your behalf?”

LISTEN: President Trump is now distancing himself more than ever from lawyer Rudy Giuliani, claiming he did not direct Giuliani to act on his behalf in Ukraine in a new interview with Bill O'Reilly. pic.twitter.com/6JaP9oOLMI — TheBeat w/Ari Melber (@TheBeatWithAri) November 26, 2019

“Well, you have to ask that to Rudy,” Trump responded, “I don’t even know. I know he was going to go to Ukraine and I think he cancelled a trip, but, you know, Rudy has other clients other than me.”

“You didn’t direct him to go there on your behalf?” O’Reilly asked.

“No,” Trump responded.

