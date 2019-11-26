comScore

Trump Denies Directing Giuliani to Go to Ukraine on His Behalf in Interview with Bill O’Reilly

By Josh FeldmanNov 26th, 2019, 6:44 pm

Roberto Schmidt / AFP / Getty Images

President Donald Trump sat down for an interview with Bill O’Reilly and addressed Rudy Giuliani‘s in Ukraine.

GIuliani’s role has come under scrutiny in the impeachment hearings. The former New York mayor and current Trump lawyer has said everything he has done pertaining to Ukraine has been about defending his client:

In the interview out tonight, O’Reilly asked the president, “What was Rudy Giuliani doing in Ukraine on your behalf?”

“Well, you have to ask that to Rudy,” Trump responded, “I don’t even know. I know he was going to go to Ukraine and I think he cancelled a trip, but, you know, Rudy has other clients other than me.”

“You didn’t direct him to go there on your behalf?” O’Reilly asked.

“No,” Trump responded.

