President Donald Trump deployed some bizarre, backwards logic to try to explain away the country’s global-leading number of Covid-19 cases in a Tuesday afternoon speech at Allentown, Pennsylvania.

“Don’t forget, we have more cases than anybody in the world. But why? We do more testing,” Trump said, before completely botching the public health argument for how and why countries test to find out who has the virus, which does involve avoiding testing for fear it will discover too many positive patients. “When you test, you have a case. When you test, you find something is wrong with people. If we didn’t do any testing we would have very few cases.”

“They don’t want to write that,” Trump then claimed, alluding to the media, before matter-of-factly adding: “It’s just common sense.”

In the same speech, Trump also said it’s a “beautiful thing” that medical care workers are “running into death just like soldiers running into bullets” and continued to ridicule former President Barack Obama and his administration.

On the subject of testing, Trump told employees at Owens & Minor Inc. in Allentown that, “We have the best testing in the world,” before adding in another bizarre twist: “could be that testing’s, frankly, overrated. Maybe it is overrated.”

Trump also called on Gov. Tom Wolf (D-PA) to re-open Pennsylvania and loosen the state’s stay-at-home restrictions.

“We have to get your governor of Pennsylvania to start opening up a little bit here,” Trump said. “You have areas of Pennsylvania that are barely affected, and they want to keep them closed. Can’t do that.”

