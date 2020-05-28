Trump Finally Marks ‘Very Sad Milestone’ of 100,000 American Coronavirus Deaths After Wild Hours-Long Twitter Spree

President Donald Trump took time on Thursday to acknowledge that the United States has reached the grim milestone of 100,000 Americans who’ve lost their lives to the coronavirus pandemic. That milestone was first reported on Wednesday.

“We have just reached a very sad milestone with the coronavirus pandemic deaths reaching 100,000,” Trump stated on Twitter. “To all of the families & friends of those who have passed, I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy & love for everything that these great people stood for & represent. God be with you!”

We have just reached a very sad milestone with the coronavirus pandemic deaths reaching 100,000. To all of the families & friends of those who have passed, I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy & love for everything that these great people stood for & represent. God be with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

Trump’s statement comes several hours after he used his morning to tweet and retweet numerous posts bashing his political opponents and promoting the issues he prefers to talk about. Before the president’s acknowledgement, he complained about Twitter fact-checking him, pushed Obamagate again, shared a post that likened the wearing of protective face masks to “slavery,” and promoted a video featuring a person who says “the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.”

