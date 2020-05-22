President Donald Trump is ramping up his attacks on Fox News after the network’s latest poll showed him trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by a significant margin.

In a pair of Friday morning tweets, Trump ripped the Fox News polling outfit — calling on the network to give more airtime to surveys from its rivals, including one Fox competitor the president normally can’t stand.

“[email protected] should fire their Fake Pollster. Never had a good Fox Poll!” Trump wrote. He added, “Why doesn’t @FoxNews put up the CNBC POLL or the (believe it or not!) @CNN Poll?”

The president went on to invoke the late, disgraced Fox News chief Roger Ailes.

“Hope Roger A is looking down and watching what has happened to this once beautiful creation!” Trump wrote.

The latest Fox News poll shows the president trailing his Democratic rival by eight points, 48-40. The same survey last month showed the race dead even at 42-42.

Trump has long been critical of the Fox News polling operation, which receives high marks from many in the industry, including FiveThirtyEight — which rates Fox as an A- pollster. CNN, which Trump saluted in his Friday tweet, gets a B+

Trump’s latest round of Twitter attacks on Fox comes one day after he ranted about several personalities on the network, calling a number of them — including anchor Neil Cavuto — “garbage.”

