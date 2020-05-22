Trump Lashes Out After Disastrous Fox News Poll: ‘Hope Roger A’ Sees What’s Happening to His ‘Beautiful Creation’
President Donald Trump is ramping up his attacks on Fox News after the network’s latest poll showed him trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by a significant margin.
In a pair of Friday morning tweets, Trump ripped the Fox News polling outfit — calling on the network to give more airtime to surveys from its rivals, including one Fox competitor the president normally can’t stand.
“[email protected] should fire their Fake Pollster. Never had a good Fox Poll!” Trump wrote. He added, “Why doesn’t @FoxNews put up the CNBC POLL or the (believe it or not!) @CNN Poll?”
The president went on to invoke the late, disgraced Fox News chief Roger Ailes.
“Hope Roger A is looking down and watching what has happened to this once beautiful creation!” Trump wrote.
.@FoxNews should fire their Fake Pollster. Never had a good Fox Poll! https://t.co/joHfkQwd9L
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020
Why doesn’t @FoxNews put up the CNBC POLL or the (believe it or not!) @CNN Poll? Hope Roger A is looking down and watching what has happened to this once beautiful creation!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020
The latest Fox News poll shows the president trailing his Democratic rival by eight points, 48-40. The same survey last month showed the race dead even at 42-42.
Trump has long been critical of the Fox News polling operation, which receives high marks from many in the industry, including FiveThirtyEight — which rates Fox as an A- pollster. CNN, which Trump saluted in his Friday tweet, gets a B+
Trump’s latest round of Twitter attacks on Fox comes one day after he ranted about several personalities on the network, calling a number of them — including anchor Neil Cavuto — “garbage.”
