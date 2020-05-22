Trump’s Net Approval Craters By TEN POINTS in Latest Fox News Poll

President Donald Trump’s net approval rating has sunk by a whopping ten points in the latest Fox News poll, while former Vice President Joe Biden has opened up a significant lead in that same poll.

In the poll released on Friday, Trump’s net approval was minus ten points, with 44 percent approving of Trump’s overall job and 54 percent disapproving. That’s a steep drop from the last Fox poll, when Trump was even at 49 percent approval and 49 percent disapproval.

And in the same poll, Joe Biden now leads Trump by eight points, 48 percent to Trump’s 40 percent, in a head-to-head presidential match. That’s up eight points from April, when Biden and Trump were tied at 42 percent.

Another interesting result, in light of Trump and the Republicans’ recent and fierce push to make “Obamagate” happen, is that former President Barack Obama enjoys a 63 percent favorable rating versus just 35 percent unfavorable — a five-point upward swing from last month and his highest-ever rating in the poll since his inauguration in 2009.

An ABC News/Ipsos poll released Friday showed similar numbers for Trump, a sign that the durability of his support may be in jeopardy. Until recently, Trump’s overall support remained at or near highs for his presidency despite intense negative opinion of the coronavirus pandemic.

But these polls indicate that this might be changing with the death toll nearing 100,000.

