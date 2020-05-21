President Donald Trump tore into Fox News on Thursday, bashing the network for not only offering a platform to his critics, but also because they’re “doing nothing to help Republicans, and me, get re-elected” for the 2020 election.

Here’s the president’s Twitter proclamation as he heads to Michigan for a tour of a Ford manufacturing plant:

Many will disagree, but Fox News is doing nothing to help Republicans, and me, get re-elected on November 3rd. Sure, there are some truly GREAT people on Fox, but you also have some real “garbage” littered all over the network, people like Dummy Juan Williams, Schumerite Chris Hahn, Richard Goodstein, Donna Brazile, Niel Cavuto [sic], and many others. They repeat the worst of the Democrat speaking points, and lies. All of the good is totally nullified, and more. Net Result = BAD! CNN & MSDNC are all in for the Do Nothing Democrats! Fox WAS Great!

….Hahn, Richard Goodstein, Donna Brazile, Niel Cavuto, and many others. They repeat the worst of the Democrat speaking points, and lies. All of the good is totally nullified, and more. Net Result = BAD! CNN & MSDNC are all in for the Do Nothing Democrats! Fox WAS Great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020

Earlier this week, Trump complained that “Fox News is no longer the same,” because “you have more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before.” While it isn’t clear what set off Trump from most of these dissenters, Fox anchor Neil Cavuto drew a great deal of attention after condemning Trump for announcing that he’s taking hydroxychloroquine despite the FDA’s warnings about the risks of taking the drug as a countermeasure to the coronavirus.

The president has also railed against the network in the past for featuring negative polling about himself and opinions that conflict with his own.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]