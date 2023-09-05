Trump Lashes Out at Calls for 14th Amendment: ‘Just Another Trick By Radical Left Communists’ to ‘Steal an Election’

Donald Trump struck out at his political foes in response to the argument that the 14th Amendment could be used to remove him from the 2024 presidential ballot.

“Almost all legal scholars have voiced opinions that the 14th Amendment has no legal basis or standing relative to the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Monday. “Like Election Interference, it is just another “trick” being used by the Radical Left Communists, Marxists, and Fascists, to again steal an Election that their candidate, the WORST, MOST INCOMPETENT, & MOST CORRUPT President in U.S. history, is incapable of winning in a Free and Fair Election. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

As the former president continues to dominate the 2024 Republican primary, some Democrats and legal figures have asserted that Trump ought to be disqualified from the presidency because of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

The Washington Post notes that this “insurrection” clause was ratified after the Civil War to legally prohibit Confederate officials from re-assuming office in the federal government. In Trump’s case, the former president’s opponents argue that Trump should be similarly disqualified because he egged on his supporters who violently besieged Congress on January 6th in hopes of overthrowing his election loss to Joe Biden.

Here’s the text of Amendment 14, Section 3:

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.

Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) both made the case on Sunday for Trump’s disqualification under the 14th Amendment. Trump’s Truth post on the subject follows countless other instances where he and his allies complained about “election interference” while he remains under legal scrutiny and faces numerous criminal charges stemming from his four indictments.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com