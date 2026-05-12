Trump Pressed On Iran Plan, Says I ‘Will Think About It On the Flight’

President Donald Trump took questions from reporters outside the White House on Tuesday and said that on his flight to China he would think about his “red line” for ending the ceasefire with Iran.

Trump was asked about his upcoming meeting with China’s autocratic leader Xi Jinping, whom he called a “very good friend.”

“It’s going to be a positive. We’re going to have a very good meeting. I spoke with President Xi. We look forward, we both look forward to the meeting. It’s gonna be great,” Trump said.

“Mr. President, what is going to be your red line to end the ceasefire for you? What will it take to pull the plug?” followed up another reporter.

“What we’re going to see—and we’ll be thinking about it on the flight and we will be thinking about it for the next little while—but we’ve beaten their military very soundly, that’s over with,” Trump replied, adding:

The blockade is very effective. It’s been 100 percent effective, and one way or the other, it’s going to work out very well. It’s going to work out well. I think you’re going to have so much oil, you’re gonna have a gusher of oil like you’ve never had before. So when oil goes up a little bit, I thought it would go up much more if you’d go back three, four months ago, when we were contemplating, we assumed oil would go much higher. Yesterday, it was at $99. And if you think about it, I would have taken that all day long, because it’s very simple. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. They will not have a weapon. They know that. They’ve agreed to that. And then, that’s not what they said to me when it came to pay. We don’t play games. They’re not going to have weapons.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!