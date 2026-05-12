‘You Dumb Person!’ Trump Blows His Top at Reporter Over Ballroom Budget Question

President Donald Trump lost his temper at a reporter on the White House lawn Tuesday while discussing his beloved ballroom project.

“We have a ballroom that’s under budget. It’s going up right here. I’ve doubled the size of it because we obviously need that. And we’re right now on budget, under budget, and ahead of schedule,” declared Trump on Tuesday afternoon as a number of reporters shouted inquiries at him. One could be heard yelling, “[INAUDIBLE] doubled! [INAUDIBLE] doubled!”

That’s when Trump exploded.

“I doubled the size of it, you dumb person!” replied the president with no shortage of venom. “Doubled the size!”

After his interlocutor attempted to follow up, Trump interjected to observe, “You are not a smart person.”

He continued on the subject a few moments later:

Based on a lot of things that have happened over the last year, we doubled the size of the ballroom. So we’re going to have a ballroom that’s appropriate for the White House. We doubled the size. The ballroom now is ahead of schedule, and it’s a little bit under budget, depending on the finishes that we use.

Trump initially said the ballroom would cost $200 million, but that estimate has since grown to $400 million. Additionally, congressional Republicans are also seeking to appropriate $1 billion for security for it.

Watch above via Fox News.

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