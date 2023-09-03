‘Fits Donald Trump To A T’: Adam Schiff Tells Jen Psaki That 14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Holding Office

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) argued that Republican frontrunner Donald Trump could be disqualified from holding the presidency again under the 14th Amendment, which prohibits those from holding elected office who “engaged in insurrection.”

The former president faces multiple criminal indictment, including his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which resulted in the events of January 6th Capitol riot. Currently, Trump is the clear favorite to win the Republican nomination and faces President Joe Biden in general for the second time.

Schiff joined Inside with Jen Psaki where he claimed that legal experts have noted that the 14th Amendment prohibits individuals from holding elected if they engaged in insurrection, claiming it “fits Donald Trump to A T.”

“I think it is a valid argument. The 14th Amendment, Section 3 is pretty clear. If you engage in acts of insurrection or rebellion against the government, or you give aid and comfort to those who do, you are disqualified from running,” Schiff told Psaki. “It doesn’t require that you be convicted of insurrection. It just requires that you have engaged in these acts.”

“It’s a disqualification from holding office again, and it fits Donald Trump to a T,” the Democratic lawmaker concluded.

Schiff then claimed that the issue will be “tested” if a secretary of state refuses to put Trump on the ballot, forcing it all the way to the Supreme Court.

“I think this will be tested when a secretary of state either refuses to put him on the ballot, or puts him on the ballot and is challenged by a litigant. I would imagine it would go up to the Supreme Court, and that’s the big question mark through all of this, which is what will the Supreme Court do?” he said.

Watch the full segment above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com