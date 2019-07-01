comScore

Trump Lashes Out at New York AG’s Probe Into His Businesses: My Kids Are ‘Spending a Fortune on Lawyers’

By Ken MeyerJul 1st, 2019, 12:46 pm

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media in the Oval Office the White House on June 12, 2019 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump is fuming that his various business organizations are still under scrutiny.

In a series of tweets Monday, the president blasted the New York state attorney general’s investigation into his various ventures.

It isn’t clear what exactly set Trump off on Monday, but it’s possible the “Foundation” Trump was referring to was the Trump Foundation, his former personal charity that told the New York attorney general’s office months ago they would dissolve. The organization has been under scrutiny for some time due to accusations of self-dealing and personally enriching the president’s family, so the plan was to redistribute the Trump Foundation’s remaining $1.75 million to other charities.

In the past, Trump has railed against investigations from the NY attorney general’s office by tracing their origin back to Eric Schneiderman — the former New York attorney general who was forced out amid accusations of abusing women.

[Photo via Mark Wilson/Getty Images]

