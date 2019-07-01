President Donald Trump is fuming that his various business organizations are still under scrutiny.

In a series of tweets Monday, the president blasted the New York state attorney general’s investigation into his various ventures.

It is very hard and expensive to live in New York. Governor Andrew Cuomo uses his Attorney General as a bludgeoning tool for his own purposes. They sue on everything, always in search of a crime. I even got sued on a Foundation which took Zero rent & expenses & gave away… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2019

….more money than it had. Going on for years, originally brought by Crooked Hillary’s Campaign Chair, A.G. Eric Schneiderman, until forced to resign for abuse against women. They never even looked at the disgusting Clinton Foundation. Now Cuomo’s A.G. is harassing all of my…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2019

….New York businesses in search of anything at all they can find to make me look as bad as possible. So, on top of ridiculously high taxes, my children and companies are spending a fortune on lawyers. No wonder people and businesses are fleeing New York in record numbers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2019

That’s right, The Trump Foundation gave away 100% plus, with Zero rent or expenses charged, and has been being sued by Cuomo and New York State for years – another part of the political Witch Hunt. Just in case anyone is interested – Clinton Foundation never even looked at! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2019

It isn’t clear what exactly set Trump off on Monday, but it’s possible the “Foundation” Trump was referring to was the Trump Foundation, his former personal charity that told the New York attorney general’s office months ago they would dissolve. The organization has been under scrutiny for some time due to accusations of self-dealing and personally enriching the president’s family, so the plan was to redistribute the Trump Foundation’s remaining $1.75 million to other charities.

In the past, Trump has railed against investigations from the NY attorney general’s office by tracing their origin back to Eric Schneiderman — the former New York attorney general who was forced out amid accusations of abusing women.

