President Donald Trump caught former Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ announcement of a U.S. Senate run on Fox News last night, adding “he said very nice things about me.”

“I haven’t gotten involved. He said very nice things about me last night. But we’ll have to see. I haven’t made a determination,” Trump told reporters Friday morning, when he was asked if he would endorse Sessions’ run for U.S. Senate in Alabama.

Later on Trump praised the other candidates in the race, including former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville.

“We’ll see what happens. He’s got tough competition. I mean, you have the football coach Tommy doing very well. You have some good people running in Alabama. Let’s see what happens,” Trump said.

Sessions announced his run for Senate on Tucker Carlson’s show Thursday night, saying he had “strong support” for Trump’s agenda and that he didn’t see “anything close to an impeachment case.”

Sessions also released a campaign ad, contrasting himself to other members of the Trump administration who have left or quit.

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough was exasperated by the ad during his show today, with another guest saying it looked like a “hostage tape.”

“I feel like asking the question who are these men?” Scarborough asked, adding “who would humiliate themselves in front of the president and the country like that?”

Watch above, via MSNBC and CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]