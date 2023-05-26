Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) dropped another controversial statement on Thursday as he insulted teachers, “most of them in the inner city,” by questioning if they “can read and write.”

Tuberville made the comments, which were picked up by Alabama’s AL.com in a lengthy sit down with Donald Trump Jr. on his Rumble show Triggered.

“The Covid really brought it out how bad our schools are and how bad our teachers are, in the inner city. Most of them in the inner city, I don’t know how they got degrees,” Tuberville said, adding:

I don’t know whether they can read and write. And they want a raise. They want less time to work, less time in school. It’s just, we’ve ruined work ethic in this country. We don’t work at it anymore. We push an easy life.

Al.com went on to explain that Tuberville, a former college football coach, went on to reference a recent report that in twenty-three public schools in Baltimore, not one student tested as proficient in math.

“If you can’t read and if you can’t write, you can’t live in a country like this and not have somebody help you make it through life, which is what a lot of this government wants,” Tuberville argued.

Tuberville recently made headlines for muddled comments in which he suggested he was in favor of White nationalists serving in the U.S. military, although he later tried to walk that back and argued he understood the term to be used mostly as a pejorative for Trump supporters.

Below are some of the searing reactions to Tuberville’s comments:

Gotta say that @SenTuberville is rapidly rising in the heated competition for the medal as the most smug, self-satisfied, and stupid member of Congress. https://t.co/tHo51NdU7M — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 26, 2023

This you, @TTuberville? Also: Tommy Tuberville spent a significant portion of his 40-year coaching career influencing young Black boys and men and as senator he has consistently revealed how little he thought of them and their community. https://t.co/UEXtNmjUB5 pic.twitter.com/kbV5A22Jft — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 26, 2023

Wonder if this was the energy when he was recruiting the inner cities!!! FOH Tommy https://t.co/J8yUsdqRXr — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) May 26, 2023

What a horrible thing to say and an insult to all hard working educators https://t.co/meKJ7haTbO — Jeff Storobinsky (@jeffstorobinsky) May 26, 2023

.@TTuberville my sister is a Chicago Public School teacher. She has a Master’s degree from @RutgersU. She teaches a diverse group of students. She takes a second job in the summer. You represent a state with pathetic education standards and a populace that can barely read. https://t.co/RtRNux0E83 — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 26, 2023

Interesting flex attacking inner city teachers, given that I don’t think you could name the three branches of government, eh @SenTuberville? https://t.co/mmGRlsTBWZ — Kevin Walling (@KevinPWalling) May 26, 2023

