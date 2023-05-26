Republican Senator Fumes ‘Inner City’ Teachers ‘Want a Raise,’ Questions If They Even Know How to ‘Read and Write’
Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) dropped another controversial statement on Thursday as he insulted teachers, “most of them in the inner city,” by questioning if they “can read and write.”
Tuberville made the comments, which were picked up by Alabama’s AL.com in a lengthy sit down with Donald Trump Jr. on his Rumble show Triggered.
“The Covid really brought it out how bad our schools are and how bad our teachers are, in the inner city. Most of them in the inner city, I don’t know how they got degrees,” Tuberville said, adding:
I don’t know whether they can read and write. And they want a raise. They want less time to work, less time in school. It’s just, we’ve ruined work ethic in this country. We don’t work at it anymore. We push an easy life.
Al.com went on to explain that Tuberville, a former college football coach, went on to reference a recent report that in twenty-three public schools in Baltimore, not one student tested as proficient in math.
“If you can’t read and if you can’t write, you can’t live in a country like this and not have somebody help you make it through life, which is what a lot of this government wants,” Tuberville argued.
Tuberville recently made headlines for muddled comments in which he suggested he was in favor of White nationalists serving in the U.S. military, although he later tried to walk that back and argued he understood the term to be used mostly as a pejorative for Trump supporters.
Below are some of the searing reactions to Tuberville’s comments:
