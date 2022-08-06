Alabama Doctor Tells MSNBC GOP State Officials Supporting Abortion Ban Unqualified: ‘Would You Board a Plane Whose Pilot Didn’t Have a License?’

An abortion ban in Alabama comes from unqualified and unlicensed state officials, one Alabama doctor told MSNBC on Saturday in a segment focused on local battles against an abortion ban in the state in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

Reporting from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Ali Velshi spoke to a variety of Alabamians who oppose abortion restrictions in the state and find themselves treading strange legal waters, including State Rep. Chris England (D) and Robin Marty, operations director for the West Alabama Women’s Center. During the roundtable chat, Dr. Leah Torres compared those without medical licenses creating laws around abortion to boarding a plane flown by an unlicensed pilot.

“If any of the Alabama legislators, if the attorney general wanted to come and see what I do, see what I face, see the people that they govern, that they are passing laws about, and the real life situations, they might have a different song to sing,” Torres told Velshi during the segment.

Lawmakers, she added, don’t understand the laws they are actually passing.

“Would you board a plane whose pilot didn’t have a license? Would you get on that plane?” she asked.

“No,” Velshi said.

“That would be insane, wouldn’t it? What we have are unlicensed people, without medical training, without medical licenses, telling those with training and with licenses, how to fly the plane,” she said.

Some opposing Alabama’s abortion ban have pushed for amendments for clearer language to the restrictions. Alabama House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels (D) sent a letter to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, claiming doctors have expressed “grave uncertainty regarding this law and have indicated that they may not treat certain types of patients due to possible criminal liability or that they may delay certain types of maternal care to ensure compliance with the law.”

