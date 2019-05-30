President Donald Trump railed against Robert Mueller and renewed calls for impeachment on Thursday in his first comments to reporters since the special counsel’s press conference.

Mueller set off a political firestorm on Wednesday when he said there was insufficient evidence to charge Trump on Russian collusion, though he also made it clear Russia acted to help the president and hurt his opponent in the 2016 election. The special counsel also left the question of obstruction of justice open-ended by saying “if we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.”

When asked about as he left the White House to give an address to Air Force servicemen in Colorado, Trump railed against the Mueller “witch hunt” while contradicting his tweetstorm earlier today where he admitted, “I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected.”

“Russia did not help me get elected,” Trump said. “You know who got me elected? I got me elected. Russia didn’t help me at all. Russia, if anything, helped the other side.”

As Trump claimed there was “no high crime and there was no misdemeanor,” he also decried Mueller as “conflicted” and “a true never-Trumper” who “should have never been chosen” as special counsel. This was also included Trump fuming about the investigation being “giant presidential harassment,” and that impeachment is “a dirty, filthy disgusting word.”

“I don’t see how they can because they’re possibly allowed — I can’t imagine the courts allowing it…I never thought that would even be possible to using that word. To me it’s a dirty word, the word impeach. It’s a dirty, filthy, disgusting word. It had nothing to do with me so I don’t think there was no crime. There was no high crime or there was no misdemeanor? How do you impeach based on that? It came out nothing to do with Russia. The whole thing is a scam. It is a giant presidential harrassment. And honestly, I hope it goes down as one of my greatest achievements, because I have exposed corruption like nobody knew existed.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

