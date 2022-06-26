Former President Donald Trump kicked off his Sunday by going after a number of the preeminent conservative thought leaders regularly seen on the Sunday morning talk shows.

In a statement to his Save America PAC, the former president — in an all-timer of a run-on sentence — blasted the likes of Peggy Noonan, George Will and others in a similar mold for, in his view, failing to grasp MAGA politics.

“I listen to all of these foolish (stupid!) people, often living in a bygone era, like the weak and frail RINO, Peggy Noonan, who did much less for Ronald Reagan than she claims, and who actually said bad things about him and his ability to speak, or Rich Lowry, who has destroyed the once wonderful and influential National Review, the pride and joy of the legendary William F. Buckley, or George Will, whose mind is decaying with hatred and envy before our very eyes, or Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, two people who are finally out of the conversation and of no relevance whatsoever,” Trump said. “Where do these people come from? They have no idea what the MAGA movement is, and even less of an understanding of America First, which is necessary, and even vital, to save our Country.”

Noonan, notably, wrote an op-ed for Thursday’s Wall Street Journal in which she argued that the Jan. 6 hearings are “sinking” Trump and Republicans are searching for his replacement.

“Both parties are rejecting their leaders, Donald Trump and Joe Biden,” Noonan wrote. “It’s a continuing tectonic shift and the story underlying every daily political story. It’s building and will only grow. Both parties are starting to scramble for what’s next, who’s next. Both are casting about.”

That piece surely helped stoke Trump’s ire at a constituency with whom he has long feuded.

“People like these are nasty, jealous, not smart, and of no use to the potential greatness of our Country,” Trump said of Noonan, Will and their ilk. “They talk, they criticize, and they complain, but they don’t have the ability or talent to get anything done. They are shortsighted ‘losers,’ and will never understand what it takes to Make America Great Again!”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com