Trump Rally's 'Deeply Weird' Finger-Pointing Salute Sets Off Mass Confusion: Crowd Seemed to Believe the 'QAnon Theme Song' Was Playing

Sep 18th, 2022, 10:19 am
 

Former President Donald Trump gave political observers the creeps when his rally in Youngstown, Ohio — in the eyes of some reporters — seemed to embrace QAnon, between the ambiance and his crowd’s behavior.

Trump was in Ohio to rally support for Senate candidate JD Vance on Saturday night, and he careened through his talking points by railing at immigrants again, criticizing President Joe Biden, complaining about the state of the nation, and taking other shots at his political foes. While the former president was speaking, an instrumental track was playing in the background, and many of Trump’s supporters standing in front of him raised their arms and held their index fingers out to him.

It isn’t definitively clear what was the music playing at Trump’s rally, though it seemed reminiscent of a song that was recently reported on by the liberal watchdog group, Media Matters. The outlet covered the tune back in August when Trump posted a video of himself on Truth Social which used it as the background score. The song was identified as “WWG1WGA,” which was uploaded to Spotify back in 2020. Of course, WWG1WGA happens to be a shorthand for “where we go one we go all,” a prominent saying within the QAnon movement.

Trump’s spokespeople once claimed that the music was actually “Mirrors” from composer Will Van De Crommert, though the composition is very similar between the two songs, and QAnon acolytes have been convinced that the former president’s use of the song was a validation of their movement.

Beyond the music, the crowd raising their index fingers to Trump was seen as a kind of salute to the former president. While the display might hold QAnon undertones, reporters who’ve covered the movement before remarked that this was an unusual salute, and there were questions about what to make of it:

Beyond those observations from reporters, many left-wing observers were more convinced about the meaning of the bizarre sequence — condemning the display as “cult”-like and calling it just the latest sign that Trump is leaning more and more into QAnon.

