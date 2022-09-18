Trump Rally’s ‘Deeply Weird’ Finger-Pointing Salute Sets Off Mass Confusion: Crowd Seemed to Believe the ‘QAnon Theme Song’ Was Playing

Former President Donald Trump gave political observers the creeps when his rally in Youngstown, Ohio — in the eyes of some reporters — seemed to embrace QAnon, between the ambiance and his crowd’s behavior.

Trump was in Ohio to rally support for Senate candidate JD Vance on Saturday night, and he careened through his talking points by railing at immigrants again, criticizing President Joe Biden, complaining about the state of the nation, and taking other shots at his political foes. While the former president was speaking, an instrumental track was playing in the background, and many of Trump’s supporters standing in front of him raised their arms and held their index fingers out to him.

It isn’t definitively clear what was the music playing at Trump’s rally, though it seemed reminiscent of a song that was recently reported on by the liberal watchdog group, Media Matters. The outlet covered the tune back in August when Trump posted a video of himself on Truth Social which used it as the background score. The song was identified as “WWG1WGA,” which was uploaded to Spotify back in 2020. Of course, WWG1WGA happens to be a shorthand for “where we go one we go all,” a prominent saying within the QAnon movement.

Trump’s spokespeople once claimed that the music was actually “Mirrors” from composer Will Van De Crommert, though the composition is very similar between the two songs, and QAnon acolytes have been convinced that the former president’s use of the song was a validation of their movement.

Beyond the music, the crowd raising their index fingers to Trump was seen as a kind of salute to the former president. While the display might hold QAnon undertones, reporters who’ve covered the movement before remarked that this was an unusual salute, and there were questions about what to make of it:

Not even Trump forums know why his followers held up one finger at his rally tonight. Some people think it’s for Where We Go 1 We Go All — the QAnon catchphrase. Others think it’s to symbolize America First. Whatever it is, it’s deeply weird and I haven’t seen it before. pic.twitter.com/TpiHsghtr5 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) September 18, 2022

This Trump rally finger salute is curious. Some on Twitter are calling it a QAnon salute, with 1 finger for “Where we go 1,” and Trump is playing a pro-Q song as he talks. I’ve never seen this happen before, though, so if it’s a Q thing it’s new. https://t.co/RRBlGMeHkT — Will Sommer (@willsommer) September 18, 2022

I have never seen this finger pointing gesture at a Trump rally. It has nothing to do with Q as far as I know. But with the organ music and the swaying, I’m getting a very Jim Bakker/Benny Hinn vibe. https://t.co/brRBVfic1y — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd) September 18, 2022

Lots of discussion as to what the one-finger salute here means, but interesting it appears to originate — and is largely confined to? — folks on the floor. Relatedly: the woman behind Trump at the end of this clip who raises a hand in apparent *prayer*, then…slowly abandons it. https://t.co/EB0DZLWGhO — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) September 18, 2022

Not clear if this is “Mirrors” or the Qanon theme song, but the crowd seemed to believe it was the latter based on the raised pointer fingers by attendees https://t.co/11trrE9FC9 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 18, 2022

Beyond those observations from reporters, many left-wing observers were more convinced about the meaning of the bizarre sequence — condemning the display as “cult”-like and calling it just the latest sign that Trump is leaning more and more into QAnon.

This is the week when Trump became Qanon. This isn’t a political statement; it just is, however disturbing. Week began with images of Trump on Truth Social wearing a Q pin and promoting their slogans; it ends with Q music and the Q “one” sign by crowd at his rally. https://t.co/FrCXo8qiA4 — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) September 18, 2022

Tom @RadioFreeTom: It’s worse than that. He is using the QAnon theme song, which is why they are holding up their index fingers (their salute for their motto “Where we go one, we go all.”) These people are violent and insane. We have crossed into a new level of danger. https://t.co/QOTJfdGMQ6 — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) September 18, 2022

This is a fucking cult. Something must give… https://t.co/AdMH2vcmMt — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 18, 2022

Semi-fascist is the understatement of the year about the Q Cult of Trump. https://t.co/GjYK4Wyf56 — Grant Stern is boosted! (@grantstern) September 18, 2022

You have to watch this – not because of Trump, but because of how they are responding. There can be no argument. This is cult. They don’t support him. They worship him. It would be impossible for them not to hate any individual or institution that tries to Stop him. https://t.co/iefNGDnRiF — Charles Adler (@charlesadler) September 18, 2022

This isn’t just bizarre. It’s incredibly dangerous. He has embraced Q as Flynn and his conspirators are traveling the country weaponizing the cult. Trump is not a clown. He’s a fascist bent on staying out of jail. https://t.co/NEIV88dhuL — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) September 18, 2022

Hey Trump supporters, Just a heads up: your guy has gone full QAnon. https://t.co/SGuY9SavWv — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 18, 2022

Watch above via Newsmax

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com