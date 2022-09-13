Trump Embraces QAnon ‘Storm is Coming’ Meme: ‘It’s Almost Like He’s Trying to Tell Us Something’

Ex-president Donald Trump went on a “Retruthing” spree on Truth Social Monday night into Tuesday that prominently included a QAnon meme featuring his image, wearing a Q pin on his lapel, over the messages “the storm is coming” and “WWG1WGA.”

His retruth (the Truth Social equivalent of a retweet) is his most direct embrace of QAnon’s conspiracy theory focusing on him since the launch of his Truth Social.

The two phrases in the explicitly Q-endorsing retruth are common in Q world. WWG1WGA stands for “Where we go one, we go all.” The “storm” is a reference to the Q conspiracy theorist community’s belief that sooner or later Trump is going to unveil or unleash his secret plan to defeat all the enemies of MAGA and the deep state and, presumably, return to power in a sweaty Mike Lindell dream come to life.

Last month, also on a Tuesday, Trump shared a “QAnon drop” in the midst of another wild retruthing spree that included a lot of memes and fan devotion.

In his latest spree, Trump also shared some pointed messages related to the authority and power of the American government.

On Q Reddit-style (but not actual Reddit) message boards on Tuesday the retruth was a major subject of discussion.

“Yup, haters! Trump re-truthed Q memes. And he’ll do it again, more and more of them, over and OVER, until *everyone* finally gets it,” said one excited fan.

“It’s almost like Trump is trying to tell us something,” said another, sharing an image featuring the latest retruth alongside headlines describing Trump’s previous retruth spree.

This one had them buzzing, too:

It was shared on the Q forums with the message “Trump just retruthed this. He knows something is about to go down.”

You know, they’re right. It is “almost like Trump is trying to tell us something.”

Sad.

