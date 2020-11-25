Trump Retweets Matt Gaetz Calling for Him to Pardon ‘Everyone’ to Fight Liberals’ ‘Bloodlust’

There’s been reporting in the past day that in addition to Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump may pardon a lot of other people, raising the questions if he would issue more pardons for other political allies.

Congressman Matt Gaetz appeared on Fox News Tuesday night with a message to the president about how he should pardon everyone to stop the “bloodlust” of the left.

“He should pardon everyone from himself to his administration officials to Joe Exotic if he has to,” Gaetz said. “Because you see from the radical left a bloodlust that will only be quenched if they come after the people who worked so hard to animate the Trump administration with the policies and the vigor and the effectiveness that delivered for the American people.”

President Trump should pardon Flynn, the Thanksgiving turkey, and everyone from himself, to his admin, to Joe Exotic if he has to. The Left has a bloodlust that will only be quenched if they come for those who fought with @realDonaldTrump to deliver for the American people. pic.twitter.com/wdTfu3Xwmp — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) November 25, 2020

Trump went on a tweetstorm Wednesday night that mostly reiterated his insistence that he actually won the election except for all the rigging, and included some praise of his decision to pardon Flynn and sharing segments from OANN.

And the president retweeted Gaetz’s pardon suggestion:

