President Donald Trump is not accepting the reality that he lost the election, and on Friday night he shared a post-election ad from his campaign (yes, you read that right) that continues pushing his false claims about a victory that was supposedly stolen from him.

All 50 states and Washington D.C. have certified their election results. Judge after judge (including Trump-appointed ones) has rejected legal challenges from the president’s legal team and other lawyers. The Supreme Court rejected a Pennsylvania case and after Trump shared this ad, they rejected the Texas case.

The Trump campaign ad attempts a victory lap of sorts, touting that he got more votes than Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Bill Clinton.

Of course, Biden got more votes than Trump, whici hs the most important metric on who won the election.

The Trump ad tries to claim that the gains the president made suggested a “landslide victory” but it was thwarted because of all the voter fraud.

“The American people deserve to know the truth. Demand an honest election and an honest count,” the ad says, concluding with a call for people to call their legislators.

